TAIPING: The AMANITA squad programme would encourage housewives to cooperate with the policewomen by becoming the eyes and ears of the police to make their housing areas safer.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the squad would help women, especially housewives, look out for their own safety as well as that of their families, homes and neigbourhood.

“AMANITA’s approach, especially in the ‘taman angkat’ programme, can ensure that women are equipped with the knowledge of safety to handle criminal threats.

“AMANITA is also to educate and foster awareness among the public, especially women, on ways of protecting themselves from domestic violence, drug abuse, assaults and others,” he said when launching the Perak Royal Malaysia Police Taman Angkat AMANITA 2021 via Perak police Facebook page today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the activities carried out by the squad included talks on crime-prevention, discussions on safety issues and information about the channels that can be contacted to get help or give information.-Bernama