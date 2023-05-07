Ambassador: Defence exchanges between Malaysia and Japan returns to previous levels

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence exchanges between Japan and Malaysia are returning to the pre-pandemic levels, said Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi (pix).

“The partnership of Japan with Malaysia has always been successful since we established diplomatic relations in 1957, and the bilateral defence cooperation is not an exception.

“Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, defence exchanges are returning to previous levels. Japan Maritime SDF and Royal Malaysian Navy exchanged visits of ships and we exchanged military personnel as well”.

Takahashi said this in his speech at Japan’s 69th Self Defence Forces’ Day celebration at his residence, here, Wednesday night.

He also hoped that these exchanges would create an environment to further facilitate defence collaboration and contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific in today’s challenging security environment.

On the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation this year, the ambassador said he looks forward to continuous support and cooperation to Japan’s policy and its joint efforts with Malaysia and ASEAN countries.

“We hope our 50 years of cooperation will continue (for) another 50 years and beyond,” said Takahashi.

Also present during the reception were high-ranking officials of the Defence Ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces, ambassadors and military attaches of diplomatic corps in Malaysia.

Japan’s modern military forces were established in 1871, soon after the feudal Samurai era ended.

The forces were transformed into the present form with the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defence Forces in 1954. -Bernama