Ambassador pleads with M’sians to help Palestinians to restore peace, security

KANGAR: The Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali has pleaded with Malaysians to focus on the main issue in Palestine which is to restore peace and security in Al-Quds.

“In this regard, sectarian issues such as internal politics involving the Palestinian population should not confuse Muslims (in their efforts to) protect and defend the fate of the Palestinians who are facing challenging circumstances,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Walid also urged Malaysians to donate to Palestine through official channels such as Wisma Putra to ensure the Palestinian people receive the intended benefits.

According to the statement, Walid, who was granted an audience with the Regent of Perlis, Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail yesterday in conjunction with his visit to the state, presented the matter to His Highness.

It said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin’s son, Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Jamalullail, was also in attendance. - Bernama