MALACCA: An ambulance caught fire in the front section one minute after transferring a patient from the Emergency Unit to Ward E at Malacca Hospital this morning.

Malacca Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer, Soon Wee Kiang said in the 8.11am incident, the ambulance driver tried to put out the flame after noticing smoke and fire in the front section of vehicle.

“The driver proceeded to extinguish the flame using a fire extinguisher and nearby hose before the fire engine arrived.

“There was no loss of lives or injuries reported and the fire was put out at about 8.29am with the assistance of 16 firefighters from Jalan Kubu station,” he told reporters, here today.

In another development, he said the department did not receive any calls on a fire at Malacca Hospital which went viral on social media today.

“The fire department only received a call on an ambulance catching fire this morning,” he said. — Bernama