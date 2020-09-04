AMCHAM urges government to reconsider entry ban on foreign citizens

KUALA LUMPUR: The American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) has urged the government to reconsider the blanket entry ban on foreign citizens from 12 countries, including the US, which will take effect on Sept 7.

Chief executive officer Siobhan Das in a statement today said the ban would affect amongst others, expatriates with valid work permits in Malaysia such as Employment Passes and Professional Visitor Passes.

“Within its membership, these categories would severely impact the immediate operations of some of the country’s largest investors.

“In the electric and electronic sector, for example, a sector that contributes to the overall health of the country’s economy, this blanket ban denies companies access not only to senior executives but the critical technical talent that is needed to ensure Malaysian-based entities are able to meet global supply chain demands,” she said.

She said the ban would result in the immediate loss of millions of dollars at both the business and trade levels.

With no details on how long it would be in place, Siobhan fears the ban would have a long term impact on Malaysia as a reliable place for doing business.

“While Malaysia has seen recent investments come to its shores, this new ban undermines the ability for companies to use needed specialists to set-up, instal, and certify new equipment needed for starting or expanding operations.

“Also impacted are global decision-making personnel that work out of hubs now located in the country. Malaysia’s uncertain business environment will cast a pall on current and future deliberations for foreign direct investments,” she said.

She said the chamber understood the need to impose travel restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19 but believes there needs to be a carefully planned approach, with advance and clear notice given to the public and business community.

The application of the ban on citizenship versus the traveller’s current location has also caused tremendous confusion within the business community as it does not have a direct correlation to the actual threat of a further spread of the coronavirus infection, she added.

Instead of an entry ban, she said the government could focus on improving the current immigration communication and expediting processes and collaborate with the business community towards the common goal of a healthy and economically vibrant recovery.

“It is our view that Malaysia has been managing the pandemic well and there are currently sufficient controls and Standard Operating Procedures in place. We look forward to working together to improve where we are already,” she said. - Bernama