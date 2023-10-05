Amelia Henderson files appeal against order to pay over RM200,000 in damages to A. Aida

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Amelia Henderson has filed an appeal against the decision of the Sessions Court here which ordered her to pay over RM200,000 in damages to film and drama producer A. Aida for breaching the filming contract for the drama ‘Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’.

Lawyer Wan Nurliyana Abdul Rahman, who represented Amelia, 28 - whose full name is Amelia Thripura Henderson - when contacted by reporters, said the notice of appeal was filed on April 18 at the High Court.

According to the lawyer, case management for the appeal is set for May 26 via e-Review before High Court Deputy Registrar Rozana Husin.

On April 7, Amelia was ordered by the Sessions Court here to pay more than RM200,000 in damages to A. Aida - whose real name is Datuk Zaidah Awang - through her company, A. Aida Production Sdn Bhd after allowing the company’s claim against the actress.

Judge Zulqarnain Hassan ordered Amelia as the defendant to pay general damages of RM90,000; to return the advance payment of RM3,920 after signing the contract agreement; as well as RM101,325 for filming costs and RM18,000 in costs to A. Aida.

The judge also allowed A. Aida’s application to obtain an injunction to prevent Amelia from publishing a similar defamatory statement against her, besides requiring actress to apologise to the plaintiff on her Instagram account ‘@ameliath’ and to delete the video containing the defamatory statement within seven days of the judgment.

On July 28, 2022, A. Aida Production sued Amelia for breach of contract when the actress withdrew herself from filming the drama at the last minute.

According to the statement of claim, Amelia had received the initial payment of RM3,920 after signing the contract agreement and agreed to give full commitment to film the drama.

However, the plaintiff claimed that Amelia made the decision to withdraw herself despite negotiations held between the two parties, before a contract termination notice was given to the actress. -Bernama