Amendment to restore Sabah, Sarawak’s status to be tabled in March

PUTRAJAYA: The amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as the equal partners of Peninsular Malaysia will be re-tabled at the Dewan Rakyat in March 2020, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said in a statement today that the re-tabling of the proposed amendment was agreed during a three-way meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg held at the Prime Minister’s office here yesterday.

“The main agenda of the meeting was about the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). The government of Malaysia and state governments of Sabah and Sarawak have reached a consensus on the 17 of 21 main issues identified by the Special Cabinet Committee to Review the implementation MA63,” he said.

Liew said the remaining four issues were being actively discussed and the three-way meeting had helped towards reaching a consensus.

He said the proposed amendment was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat early this year but failed to get an approval.

“I call on all members of Parliament to give bipartisan support to the amendment as it is important with regards to the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation, and the matter is close to the heart of every Sabahan and Sarawakian,” he added. — Bernama