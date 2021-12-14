Amendments to Act 342 tabled, compound increased to RM10,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021 which includes increasing the maximum compound to RM10,000 from RM1,000 currently on individuals violating this law was tabled for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The amendments to this act (Act 342) also include imposing a compound of up to RM1 million on errant corporate organisations.

The bill also has a new provision under Section 15A which empowers an officer to order an individual infected or believed to be infected with a disease or any close contact to wear or use a detection device.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali who tabled the bill said the second reading would be made during this parliamentary sitting.

Previously, under the Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) 2021, individuals violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) set can be slapped with a compound of up to RM10,000 while for a company or organisation, the penalty is up to RM50,000.

However, its implementation became ineffectual after the Dewan Rakyat, under Clause (3) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution annulled the Emergency Ordinances on Oct 25.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Ministers’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar tabled the Covid-19 Temporary Measures (Amendment) Bill 2021 for the second reading today.

The bill, among others, is aimed at resolving disputes when any of the parties is unable to fulfil its contractual obligations due to the measures set, made or taken under Act 342.

-Bernama