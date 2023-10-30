Amendments to Act 355 takes into account proposed formulation of Syariah Courts (FT) act

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendment to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) will take into consideration the proposal for the formulation of a Syariah Courts (Federal Territories) act, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said the amendment to Act 355, however, is still in the process of consultation with the relevant parties, including the state Islamic religious councils and the palace.

“We will also take into account the proposal for the formulation of a Syariah Courts (Federal Territories) act,” he said in reply to Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) during Question Time.

Mohd Na’im also said that studies and amendments to the Sharia law are being made to align them with the current situation.

He said among the efforts being undertaken include standardising the administration and management of cases through the development of methods, practice directives, guidelines, and standard operating procedures (SOPs), as well as enhancing the skills of Sharia court personnel through training programmes.

“Other efforts include improving the operations and family support services provided by the Family Support Division (BSK), which includes advance alimony fund, BSK Transit services, and the filing of enforcement cases and court order implementation,” he added. -Bernama