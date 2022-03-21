Amendments to Employment Act for seven-day paternity leave approved

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265), which among others, proposed for paternity leave to be increased to seven days from three days currently, was approved in the Dewan Rakyat today with a majority voice vote.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim (pix), when tabling the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2021 for second reading, said the increase in paternity leave was to allow more space for men workers to manage family affairs after welcoming their newborn.

A total of 19 MPs from the government and opposition blocs took part in debating the bill with most of them touching on issues of paternity leave, maternity leave, minimum wage and forced labour.

Ahmad, when winding up the debate on the bill, said eligibility will be limited to only five births, regardless of the number of wives, with the paternity leave to take effect on the day of the birth.

He must also have been employed for at least 12 months with the same employer to be eligible.

In addition, he said the amendment to the bill also involved an increase in maternity leave from 60 days to 98 days in line with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat also approved the Supply Control (Amendment) Bill 2021 that was aimed at improving the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

The bill tabled by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid was passed with a unanimous vote after being debated by 14 MPs.

It will give more authority to guards, supply officers, police officers not below the rank of inspector or customs officers, to detain without warrant a person believed to have committed or attempted to commit an offence under Act 122.

The Dewan Rakyat session continues tomorrow. — Bernama