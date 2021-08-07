Amendments to Fama Act to be tabled in Parliament — Ronald

KOTA KINABALU: Amendments to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Act 1965, among others to enable Fama to manage the marketing of livestock products, will be tabled in Parliament, said Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix).

He said the amendment would open up a wider scope in Fama’s role in marketing agricultural and livestock products, besides helping farmers and agro-entrepreneurs to market their products in a more effective manner.

He said Fama took the role to also distribute livestock products as well as stabilise the supply chain of the products to ensure steady supply of livestock is available in the market and the supply chain is not disrupted.

“Now Fama is only involved in (marketing) agro-food products and not livestock. This (proposed amendment) will be processed by the ministry (MAFI) before being taken to the soonest parliamentary session.

“This also gives farmers and agro-entrepreneurs wider marketing access even to overseas (markets) besides creating a better and organised marketing chain system,“ he told reporters after visiting the Fama Marketing Complex, here, today.

At the same ceremony, Ronald also handed over MAFI Prihatin assistance to 250 entrepreneurs of Pasar Tani, food industry and Fama fresh fruit stalls who were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the minister said the Sabah fruit processing centre which is part of the Sabah Fama Marketing Complex plan is currently being built at a cost of RM5 million through the economic stimulus package and is expected to be completed in August next year.

He said the centre in particular would provide facilities and arrangements to the target group, especially farmers, as well as help them market agricultural products to avoid surplus or dumping of agricultural products.

“The centre is capable of processing 1,500 tonnes of durian, coconut (288 tonnes), MD2 pineapple (240 tonnes) and 960 tonnes of cabbage by 2025 for the local and export markets.

“Besides that, it also can play the role of processing fruits as frozen products and minimally processed products,“ he added. — Bernama