Amendments to PWD Act to be tabled next year: Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The amendments to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act 2008 will only be tabled in Parliament next year as there are still many more proposals that need to be heard from various stakeholders, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

Prior to this, Nancy was reported to have said that the amendments to the act were expected to be finalised in June 2023 by focusing on aspects of empowerment and enforcement to protect the rights of the group.

“We need to hear them (PwD) out. The act has not been finalised yet...it is still ongoing because it involves agencies and other ministries,“ she said in a press conference after holding a session with voluntary welfare organisations and non-governmental organisations for the disabled here today.

The engagement session was attended by 100 individuals and stakeholders including non-governmental organisation OKU Sentral and the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) whose input will help the ministry find solutions to the challenges and problems faced.

Among the input was the proposal to place a doctor in the Department of Social Welfare for the diagnosis of children with special needs and to expand the service of sign interpreters throughout the country.

Nancy added that the amendment to the PwD Act needs to be done because many people think that the existing act is insufficient in addition to the aspect of weak enforcement. - Bernama