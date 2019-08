SHAH ALAM: The proposed amendments to the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (State of Selangor) which did not make it to the State Legislative Assembly recently will be carefully reviewed, said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said detailed discussions were necessary because the proposed amendments involved the Federal Constitution, especially on matters of definition.

He said the Selangor palace is now also looking into the matter.

“The state government will make a full consultation with all parties and leaders involved before referring it back to His Highness the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah,” he told reporters at the Aidiladha celebration at his official residence here today.

Amirudin, however, declined to say whether the amendments would be tabled at the next sitting of the State Legislative Assembly.

It was reported that the motion on amendments concerning conversion of minors could not be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly recently because Speaker Ng Suee Lim adjourned the meeting just after two days of sitting.

Asked why the amendments should be made at this time, Amirudin said it involved some considerations and planning from the state Islamic authorities.

“There was a need to make amendments to this enactment in previous years but it is subject to the consideration of the state Islamic authorities and when new decisions are made we will consider the next course of action,“ he said. — Bernama