American citizen fined RM4,000 for possession of bullets at airport

SEPANG: An American citizen who was found in possession of three rounds of ammunition without a valid permit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport was fined RM4,000, in default a month in jail, by the Sepang Magistrate’s Court here today for the offence.

Majistret Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan meted out the fine on David Allen Trail (pix), 47, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Trail was charged with possession of two rounds of 7.62x39 mm Tulammor ammunition and a Russian-made 7.62x39 mm Wolf bullet without a valid permit at about 10.40 pm at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last May 19.

The charge, framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, if found guilty.

Trail was at the airport to return home after being in the country for five weeks on a business trip when he was caught.

In mitigation, Trail’s lawyer, S. Vivek, said it was not an offence in his client’s home country to be in possession of the ammunition and that he (Trail) had no previous record in Malaysia or in the US.

Deputy public prosecutor Sabrina Zubairi prosecuted.

Trail paid the fine. -Bernama