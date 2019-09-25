American tourist fatal car crash suspect released from remand: Police

KUCHING: A 26-year-old local driver was released on police bail today after being held on remand for one day to assist investigations into a road accident that claimed the life of an American tourist on Jalan Padungan here.

Sarawak Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department head Superintendent Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect, believed to be drunk during the incident was arrested last Monday, and released after police had taken his statement and blood samples.

Investigation into the case was still ongoing, he told Bernama, here today.

On Sunday (Sept 22), the 62-year-old victim Mark Sigmund and his 48-year-old wife, also an American, were crossing the road before an MPV, driven by the suspect, crashed into them.

The man died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) following serious head injuries while his wife had a broken thumb and was taken to the same hospital. She was discharged yesterday.

Alexson said the post-mortem had been completed and the body would be brought back to his country at a date fixed by the United States Embassy here. - Bernama