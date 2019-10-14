Aminuddin agrees for Sosma to be reviewed

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today agreed that the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) should be reviewed.

He said this was because Sosma had been implemented by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government and received opposition from then the opposition (Pakatan Harapan-PH) at the time.

“I think if there is a need for us to study of the effectiveness of Sosma and the real purpose of its establishment, we need to review it ... As we want to see a better and fairer law for those who have been detained and that’s what’s important to me.

“Sosma did not have the approval of the opposition (PH) back then,” he said when asked to comment on a press report yesterday on DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang calling for the federal government to abolish Sosma as promised in the PH manifesto.

Lim said this was because Sosma had been used against those who uncovered corruption practices.

On the calls by some quarters for Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran to be relieved from his post, he said Gunasekaran was currently on leave as he was under investigation.

Hence, he said, the calls were unfair and mischievious.

He also said that the opportunity should be given for the investigation to be carried out fairly and properly before the case being referred to the court.

Gunasekaran was arrested by the police under Sosma on Thursday over alleged involvement with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a terrorist group. — Bernama