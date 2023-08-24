Aminuddin announces portfolios for 11-member state executive council

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has announced the list of portfolios for the 11-member executive council after the first executive council meeting at Bangunan Wisma Negeri here today.

In addition to being Menteri Besar, Aminuddin will hold the portfolios of Islamic Religious Affairs and Security Action Committee, Finance, Land and Natural Resources Action Committee and Investment, Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Amenities Action Committee.

Senior executive councillor, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias has been assigned two portfolios, the Rural Development, Plantation and Commodities Action Committee and the Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Action Committee.

The four executive councillors were have been reappointed as executive councillors are Bahau assemblyman Teo Kok Seong, who will chair the Industry and Non-Islamic Affairs Action Committee, Bukit Kepayang assemblyman Nicole Tan (Tourism, Arts and Culture Action Committee), Repah assemblyman S Veerapan (Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee) and Nilai assemblyman J Arul Kumar (Local Government Development, Housing and Transport).

They are joined by five new faces, Pilah assemblyman Noorzunita Begum Mohd Ibrahim (Women, Family and Community Affairs Action Committee), Seri Menanti assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim (Education and Human Capital Action Committee), Palong assemblyman Mustapha Nagoor (Youth and Sports Development Action Committee), Linggi assemblyman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli (Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Action Committee) and Ampangan assemblyman Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman (Health, Unity, Information, National Integration and Non-governmental Organisations Action Committee).

Aminuddin, who is Sikamat assemblyman, also said that the meeting discussed other matters, including the date of the 15th Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly and the appointment of the state speaker and deputy speaker.

“Names for both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s positions haven’t been determined as the list needs to be sent seven days before the sitting is held. But we will hold a special sitting for them to be sworn in, scheduled on Sept 26,” he said. -Bernama