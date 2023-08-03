Aminuddin: Don’t use mosques, surau to deliver political speeches

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government reminded politicians against using mosques and surau in the state as a stage for political speeches, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said that it was aimed at ensuring that the institution was not misused, in addition to maintaining harmony and thus preserving the sanctity of Islam.

In fact, he said that the ban on preventing any politician or people’s representative from using the mosque as a ‘venue’ for lectures had long been issued by the state Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

“We remind those who come to lecture here, not to give political lectures, to be careful; we don’t want this to damage the institution of the mosque. If you want to give a talk, do it in public places... don’t disturb mosques and surau.

“Our people’s representative does not deliver a talk in the mosque because we respect (the order). We don’t want any political speech in the mosque, that’s all,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council (exco) meeting here today.

In the meantime, he said that there is no restriction for certain speakers to hold talks in the state thus far.

Yesterday, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was reported to have said that all parties need to respect and comply with the instructions of the state religious authorities, regarding the ban on politicians delivering political lectures or talks in mosques and surau. - Bernama