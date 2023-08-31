Aminuddin: Ensure safe mining activity, avoid wastage

SEREMBAN: The standard operating procedure (SOP) on rare earth elements (REE) mining to be formulated by the government will ensure mining activity of the minerals is carried out safely and avoids wastage of resources.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said it would also provide revenue to the state government as Negeri Sembilan has great potential in developing REE.

He said it would also resolve issues related to the theft of the mineral in the country.

“The state government is indeed waiting for the SOP. We identified it (REE) three years ago, of its potential as a source of revenue for the state, but did not announce it to avoid parties taking advantage of it,” he told reporters after attending the state-level 2023 National Day celebration here today.

Based on media reports, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported as saying that the ministry will convene a committee chaired by him under the National Minerals Council soon to discuss REE-related guidelines and SOPs.-Bernama