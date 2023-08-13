Aminuddin: Losing five seats is a warning from the people

SEREMBAN: The failure to defend five constituencies in the state polls yesterday is a warning from the people for the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to buck up and immediately remedy all shortcomings, said Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that although the PH-BN coalition managed to secure a two-thirds majority, its defeat in the five state constituencies, especially in their strongholds, must be identified and studied in depth.

“Several constituencies that we feel are our strongholds like Felda settlements and the suburbs, we failed to defend, such as Paroi and Labu...it is a warning for us to identify the cause (of the defeat),“ he told reporters here today.

PH and BN managed to win 17 seats and 14 seats, respectively out of 36 seats, allowing the coalition to form the state government.

PH lost Paroi and Labu and BN was forced to give up Serting, Bagan Pinang and Gemas to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In the meantime Aminuddin said the number of voters who turned up to cast their ballots took a dip in nearly every channel, he said, adding that it might be due to the difficulty of obtaining leave from their employers.

“Also perhaps they had voted during the 15th General Election (for parliamentary seats)...so moving forward we have to make sure the elections are done simultaneously to make it easier for the people where they don’t have to spend more money to return to their hometowns (to cast their votes),” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said he is confident that PH and BN will demonstrate better and more excellent compatibility in governing the state from now on.

“I am confident that we are able to show that this leadership is serious about fighting for and defending the people in this state,“ he added. - Bernama