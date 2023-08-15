Aminuddin: Mutual respect, cooperation important to strengthen State Govt administration

SEREMBAN: The executive council line-up to be appointed must respect each other, cooperate and discuss internally if they face any problems in the administration of the state government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said this was important to strengthen the Negeri Sembilan government and prevent matters that could undermine the stability of the state and the well-being of the people.

“This is the time for us to work and there needs to be unity, lest our actions go too far and cause instability. There must be extra consideration,“ he told reporters after starting his official duties as the Menteri Besar here today.

He said this in response to the decree of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir yesterday that there were parties who tried to destabilise the government in the last term without any reasonable reason but driven by personal interests.

Tuanku Muhriz said the move does not bring any good, in fact, it causes the state administration to be affected and the people to become victims, besides also reminding all elected representatives to voice all their problems and needs in formulating and implementing a policy or decision.

Aminuddin said Tuanku Muhriz’s decree showed that he paid serious attention to the consensus and stability of the state government and did not want to see any division that could cause instability in Negeri Sembilan.

“His Highness wants to see stability, continue the efforts (that were done before). Tuanku himself notices that there are changes in terms of governance, integrity and management at the state government level,“ he said.

Meanwhile, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said Tuanku Muhriz’s directive was very firm and the message was delivered precisely in relation to the attempt to change the government after the Sheraton move last term.

“His Highness does not want to see the incident recur, that is a firm and clear reminder all parties must comply with. For me that is a reminder to all parties that we are responsible for bringing political stability to the country and the state,“ he said.

The Chennah assemblyman said Negeri Sembilan is now a strong and stable government after winning a comfortable majority on the platform of the Unity Government formed jointly by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“When Tuanku has made the decision to appoint Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as Menteri Besar, all members of the state government must give that support and we help as much as possible to carry out work for the people. The time for politics has passed and is over,“ he said.-Bernama