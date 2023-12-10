Aminuddin: N.Sembilan can achieve total investments of RM5b

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is likely to achieve total investments amounting to RM5 billion through several projects in the state based on the projections of Invest NS until September 2023, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the projects currently in negotiation with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) to be registered as new investments include the Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) dairy project in Gemas and the data centre project each of which amounts to RM1 billion.

“The state government always promotes investment opportunities at the international level through various methods and platforms, including distributing Invest NS leaflets to Mida offices abroad as well as investment promotion missions held in international expositions.

“We also supervise and improve the investment process in this state. Therefore, as a result of this work and promotion, 89 projects were approved from January to June with investment value of RM1.5 billion,“ he said when wrapping up the Motion of thanks for the royal address at the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Aminuddin, who is also the chairman of the state’s Investment, Infrastructure, Utilities and Public Facilities Action Committee, said the renewable energy sector is also a targeted sector in Negeri Sembilan’s industrial development.

Therefore, he said, the state government through Invest NS intends to establish a Corporate Green Power Programme (CGPP) in collaboration with the private sector to help investors in the state reduce their carbon footprint and comply with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for the export market. .

“The proposed CGPP site is in Bahau on 200 acres for the development of a solar power plant. On Sept 7, the proposal for this programme was presented to seven major companies at Techpark Enstek,” he said.

Aminuddin said the state government will ensure the exploration of rare earth elements is carried out in a planned manner to avoid any long-term pollution and societal issues.

He said the related standard operating procedure (SOP) will be made based on the SOP issued at the federal level and will be improved and adapted according to the needs of the state government. -Bernama