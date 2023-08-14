Aminuddin: N.Sembilan state exco list to be finalised by this week

SEREMBAN: The appointment of 10 state executive councillors (Exco) in Negeri Sembilan will be finalised as soon as possible after discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said discussions could be held as early as tomorrow, before the list of Exco members is finalised and announced but what is certain is that it will be a blend of old and new faces.

“The number of Exco will not exceed 10, as stated in the constitution. We need to get the blessing of the respecive party leadership to avoid any issues that might crop up later,“ he told reporters after the swearing-in and oath taking ceremony for the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, here today.

Aminuddin however, urged all sate assemblymen to continue serving their respective constituencies to ensure continuity in service for the people.

He added that the Yang Dipertua Dewan Undangan Negeri Zulkefly Mohamad Omar, would continue to carry out his duties until the Oath Taking Ceremony for Exco members is held.

The Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir decreed that the peace and harmony of the state cannot be compromised for personal gains.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin during the oath taking and swearing-in ceremony, thanked Tuanku Muhriz for the confidence and advise offered to him.

“I pledge to carry out my duties to administer the state responsibly and uphold the trust and confidence vested upon me. I also pledge my loyalty and full support for Tuanku.

“The close association between the people and the royal institution has been key in the smooth administration of the state. I pledge to administer the state and ensure the progress of the people and development of the state,” he said.

The outcome of the state election which ended on Saturday, saw the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional coalition retain Negeri Sembilan after winning 31 seats against PN’s five.

Pakatan Harapan clinched 17 seats while Barisan Nasional came in with 14. - Bernama