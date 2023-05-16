Aminuddin: N.Sembilan to dissolve State Assembly end-June

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Assembly will be dissolved at the end of June to pave the way for state elections, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir had been informed of this.

Aminuddin, who is also Sikamat state assemblyman, said that at a meeting with the Menteri Besar and Chief Minister of Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu, they had agreed to dissolve their state assemblies at almost the same time.

“We have made a decision to dissolve the assemblies not on the same date but close to each other.

“Some may dissolve at the end of this month or early June and others at the end of June or early July. We have decided on end-June, insya-Allah maybe July 1 is the last day,” he told reporters after officiating at the renaming of Jalan Sikamat to Jalan Dato’ Syeikh Mohd Murtadza here today.

In the 14th general election, Pakatan Harapan won 20 of the 36 state seats in Negeri Sembilan and Barisan Nasional took the rest.

At the ceremony, Aminuddin said the name change was to honour the late Dato’ Syeikh Mohd Murtadza Syeikh Ahmad, a former state Mufti who was well respected.

He said Jalan Dato’ Syeikh Mohd Murtadza covers a 7.9-kilometre stretch from Jalan Pantai in Seremban to the Sikamat Army Camp junction. - Bernama