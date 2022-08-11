Aminuddin not perturbed by personal attacks

IPOH: Barisan Nasional candidate for the Tambun parliamentary seat Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah said he was not perturbed over the personal attacks and accusations launched against him.

The Tambun Umno Division chief said he hoped that voters in the parliamentary constituency will vote wisely in the 15th general election on Nov 19.

“Candidates should make offers to the voters instead of discrediting people by practising the politics of hate where the people will end up being the victims,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Tambun MCA in Chemor here last night.

Aminuddin said he focused on meeting as many voters as possible in public places and strengthened the campaign through social media.

Aminuddin is in a four-cornered fight for the Tambun parliamentary seat.

He faces PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Abdul Rahim Tahir of Pejuang and incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of Perikatan Nasional. - Bernama