Aminuddin: Official vehicles will not be used for campaigning

SEREMBAN: The Menteri Besar and state executive councillors (Exco) of Negeri Sembilan will return their official vehicles to the state government after nominations for the coming state elections, said Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The Menteri Besar said they would not use official vehicles during the campaign period, except perhaps for performing some official duties.

“We will remain the caretaker government performing official duties and Exco members too have official functions to attend. Actually, we are allowed to use the vehicles until the last day but, as discussed just now, in principle we do not want to create any suspicion.

“For official duties no problems, but we will not use the official vehicles for campaigning,” he told reporters after chairing the state Exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin said yesterday that he would have an audience with Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir on June 28 to seek His Royal Highness’ consent to dissolve the state assembly to pave the way for state elections.

The Sikamat state assemblyman had earlier said the Negeri Sembilan government planned to dissolve the state assembly on June 30.

Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan are the other states which will hold their state elections soon.

Aminuddin said all Pakatan Harapan state assemblymen in the state were keen to defend their seats but it was up to their party leaderships to decide.

Meanwhile, he said the state government was targeting 500,000 visitors to attend the four-day NS Fest which begins at Dataran Nilai tomorrow. - Bernama