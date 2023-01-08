Aminuddin: PH-BN manifesto for N.Sembilan to be finalised in a week

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition is expected to finalise their Manifesto for the coming state election in a week said Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (gambar).

Aminuddin said though Selangor had already revealed its manifesto, the Negeri Sembilan PH-BN wants to ensure that the manifesto revealed by the coalition will become an attraction to the people of the state.

“The draft of the Manifesto is in the final stage. Both PH and BN have put forward drafts of the manifesto respectively and we want to look at it together to see the similarities. It must be said that this is the first time PH-BN have joined hands for the state election.

“In fact both parties are ready and the manifesto must be implemented. The manifesto was not drafted to attract voters and later not carry out the manifesto. Most important is to implement the manifesto to add value to the people,” he told reporters after meeting the people at the Sikamat supermarket, here today.

In the state polls to be held on Aug 12, the Sikamat state assembly seat will see a four-cornered fight featuring incumbent Aminuddin, Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (Perikatan Nasional) and two Independent candidates Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin.

The Election Commission (EC) had set nomination date for all six state elections involving Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Terengganu and Kelantan as July 29, while polling date has been set as Aug 12 and early voting on Aug 8.

The by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary constituency has also been set for the same dates.

Aminuddin advised all candidates to focus on their health and ensure enough rest although it is now the campaigning period for the state elections.

Meanwhile, BN candidate for the Jeram Padang state assembly Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir was reported to have fractured his leg during an accident while on his way to Bahau from Palong using Jalan Pasir Besar at about 3am yesterday.

According to reports, his driver suffered serious injuries. -Bernama