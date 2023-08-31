Aminuddin: PH-BN propose Amanah to get N.Sembilan speaker post

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) pact has agreed in principle to propose the post of Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly to Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

The post of Deputy Speaker, on the other hand, is reserved for a PKR candidate.

Negeri Sembilan's Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix), confirmed this to reporters after chairing the state executive council (exco) meeting today.

He said the vote on the post would be held at the special session of the State Assembly on Sept 26, which will also see the swearing-in of the assemblymen.

“We have received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir for both the sitting and swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Tuanku Muhriz has also consented to convene the state legislative assembly on Oct 9, which will last for four days. -Bernama