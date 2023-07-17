Aminuddin: PM to finalise allocation of seats in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) is leaving it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to announce the distribution of the 36 seats in the state legislative assembly.

Aminuddin said the total included the Lenggeng state seat which is still undecided on whether PH or Barisan National is contesting in the state election on Aug 12.

“On the Lenggeng seat, the Prime Minister has yet to make a decision...it is under the power of the president, to announce it, as there are two parties claiming the seat now,” he told reporters.

He made the comments after presenting prizes to the winners of the 2023 TNB Malaysian Hockey League (Women).

He said PH is expected to announce the candidates to be fielded in the state polls on July 20 or 21.

Earlier, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was reported as saying that BN will be contesting in 17 seats in the state including Lenggeng which is being held by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Earlier, state Amanah chairman Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman also announced that the party will be contesting in three state seats namely Klawang, Lenggeng and Paroi.

In GE14, PH won 20 seats, with DAP winning 11 seats, PKR (six) and Amanah (three), while BN won 16 seats comprising Umno (15) and MIC one seat from a total of 36 seats in the state. -Bernama