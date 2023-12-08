Aminuddin retains Sikamat seat

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has successfully defended his Sikamat state seat in today’s state election.

He won with a majority of 2,662 votes, beating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal, who secured 10,068 votes, and two independent candidates Bujang Abu (83 votes) and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin (339 votes).

The results were announced by returning officer Saiful Saadon at Coral Heights Community Hall, Sikamat.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson MP and former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, has held the Sikamat seat since 2008.

His previous victory during the 14th general election was with a majority of 3,413 votes, against Syamsul Amri Ismail (Barisan Nasional), Rahim Yusof of PAS and independent candidate Bujang Abu. - Bernama