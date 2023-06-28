Aminuddin seeks consent of Yang di-Pertuan Besar to dissolve assembly

SEREMBAN: The Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir this morning to seek ruler’s consent on the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

The audience was held at Istana Hinggap, near here.

Earlier, Aminuddin arrived at 10 am and waved to media representatives who have been waiting since 9 am.

The state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman will be holding a media conference after his audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar.

Also present were deputy State Secretary Datuk Muhamad Nahar Mohd Sidek and State Assembly secretary Mohd Amin Ludin.

Aminuddin is reported to have proposed to His Highness the dissolution date this Friday (June 30) to enable the state election (PRN) to be held.

The first current term Negeri Sembilan state assembly meeting was held on July 2, 2018, after the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9 2018 and the five-year mandate should end on July 1.

During the term, one by-election was held which was the Rantau seat following the decision of the Federal Court to reject the petition filed by then incumbent, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 2018, which declared his victory of the seat in GE14 as null and void.

The Umno deputy president defended the seat in the by-election with a majority of 4,510 votes defeating his three challengers namely PH candidate Dr S. Streram and two Independent candidates namely housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin on April 13 2019.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state assembly seats which saw PH led by Aminuddin controlling 20 seats (DAP-11, PKR-six, Amanah-three) followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) 16 seats (Umno-15 and MIC-one) -Bernama