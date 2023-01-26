Aminuddin: Simultaneous state polls will reduce election expenses, make greater impact

SEREMBAN: The six state elections should be held simultaneously as this can reduce election expenses and the impact will be greater, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pic).

He said the parties involved must ensure that the elections run in an orderly manner so that the people are able to cast their vote in their respective state constituencies and celebrate democracy.

“We hope the impact will be as great as the last 15th general election (GE15) and the polling day could probably be declared a public holiday to enable the people to fulfill their civic duty.

“Holding the state elections at the same time will benefit all states and there is no harm doing so, “ he told reporters after a Chinese New Year event organised by the Negeri Sembilan Chinese Assembly Hall here today.

Earlier PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar reportedly said that the party would hold an informal meeting with Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan state leaders to discuss about the state elections next week.

The six states involved are three states led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) - Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang and three states administered by PAS, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Meanwhile in George Town, Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he has yet to receive an official invitation from PAS leaders to discuss the date of the state elections.

“I was surprised when it was said that there would be an informal discussion, I have not received an invitation from PAS.

“Yes, we have discussed that the dates for the PH and PAS-led states to be coordinated, we have also raised that it would be best if polling for the six states falls on the same date,“ he said after the Kadun Padang Kota Open House here today.

Chow, who is also Penang PH chairman, said the nearest date that all parties could meet will be a week before the re-tabling of Budget 2023 on Feb 24. - Bernama