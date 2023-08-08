Aminuddin: Support of Malay voters for PH, BN in N.Sembilan increasing

SEREMBAN: Based on a study, the support of Malay voters in Negeri Sembilan for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) has increased by more than 50 per cent, said state PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the support has consistently increased, particularly in the last two days compared to April, as a result of the effectiveness of the approach carried out by candidates and PH-BN machinery during state election campaigns.

“There is a significant increase in Malay support, probably due to the information and explanations given. I am confident that the Malays will be with PH, BN and the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan,” he told reporters after visiting the early voting centre at the Sikamat Police Station, here today.

Aminuddin said that PH and BN would also focus on gaining support from Chinese and Indian voters, who make up a sizable portion of electors in the state.

According to the Election Commission (EC) statistics, a total of 864,425 registered voters are eligible to vote in the Negeri Sembilan state election, in which 83 candidates from the PH, BN, Perikatan Nasional, Muda, and Independent will be vying for 36 seats.

The EC has set the nomination day and early voting for the state polls and the Kuala Terengganu by-election for July 29 and Aug 8, respectively, while polling day is Aug 12.-Bernama