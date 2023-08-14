Aminuddin sworn in as N.Sembilan MB for second term

KUALA PILAH: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was sworn in as Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan for the second term today.

Aminuddin, 56, took the oath of office, loyalty and secrecy before the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, here, at 4.15 pm.

Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz were also present.

Also in attendance were Undang Luak Sungai Ujong Datuk Klana Petra Datuk Mubarak Dohak; Undang Luak Jelebu Datuk Mendika Menteri Akhirulzaman Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad; Undang Luak Johol Datuk Johan Pahlawan Lela Perkasa Setiawan Datuk Muhammed Abdullah; Undang Luak Rembau Datuk Lela Maharaja Datuk Muhamad Sharip Othman and Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri.

On Saturday (Aug 12), the PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance succeeded in forming the state government after winning 31 seats, namely 17 seats for PH and 14 seats for BN, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured five seats.

Today’s ceremony was also attended by the state Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and the state leadership from BN and PH.

Born on Jan 2, 1967, in Kampung Pachitan, Port Dickson, Aminuddin and his wife Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof, 53, have five children, three boys and two girls.

Aminuddin went to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanah Merah, Port Dickson, before furthering his studies at the diploma level at Mara Institute of Technology (now UiTM) in business.

In the Aug 12 state polls, Aminuddin retained the Sikamat state seat when he defeated PN candidate, Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal and two Independent candidates, Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin, with a majority of 2,662 votes.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament, who has held the Sikamat state seat for four terms since 2008, is also active in non-governmental organisations, such as the Persatuan Wadah Pencerdasan Umat (Wadah) and Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement. - Bernama