Amirudin: 40,000 affordable homes built in Selangor since 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor has built 40,000 affordable homes in five years since 2018, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the construction of another 5,000 houses is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

According to him, Selangor has been recognised by the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) as the champion state in building affordable housing units.

“By 2025 to 2026, more housing units will be built,” he said in his speech at the key presentation to Pangsapuri Selangorku @ Seri Temenggung buyers here today.

Also present was Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) deputy chief executive officer Suhaimi Kasdon.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi, in his speech at the event, said a partnership between PKNS and developer Rexpoint Resources Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Melati Ehsan Group, was signed in 2017 to build homes under the Pangsapuri Selangorku @ Seri Temenggung project.

“It demonstrates our commitment to empowering the state’s economy and assisting the people in building a better life.

“The design of the homes and the selection of the location, which is considered to be very strategic due to its proximity to Lebuh Utama Seri Gombak, MRR2 and DUKE, as well as various public facilities, should be a competitive advantage for the owner.

“With the facilities provided, the value of the property is expected to increase in the future,” he said.

One of the Pangsapuri Selangorku @ Seri Temenggung homebuyers Mohd Adam Abdullah, 69, said today’s event marked the end of his long wait to own a house.

“I’ve waited for about eight years. The price of this house is really reasonable for people who are less able (B40 group) like us, and we are thankful to the government for assisting us in realising our dream of owning a house.

Another buyer, 31-year-old Nurliyana Yahya, shared the same joy.

“I’ve been waiting for almost three years. Previously, I stayed in a rented house, so when I got the key, I was really happy because I don’t have to rent anymore,” she said. -Bernama