Amirudin: Clash with Azmin nothing personal

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has described his clash with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was like any other contest between candidates in a general election.

The Selangor MB added he has no intention of turning his clash with Azmin for the Gombak seat into a personal fight.

“The only thing is we (with Azmin) are close personally, but there are also others in the contest.

“This is not a personal fight (between us). I don’t want to make this a personal matter,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He also pointed out that the only reason Gombak is the focus is because it is Azmin versus Amirudin – a fight between a former and current menteri besar, a clash between mentor and protege.

“When he (Azmin) was menteri besar, I supported and campaigned for him.

“But, then he decided to leave (in the Sheraton Move), so I have no other choice but to fight (contest in Gombak) as a matter of principle and policies,” he added.

Gombak will see a five-cornered fight in the November 19 general election.