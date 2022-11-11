  1. Local

Amirudin: Clash with Azmin nothing personal

Candidate P098 Gombak, Datuk Amirudin Shari (PH) and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali hugs at the Candidate Nomination Center in conjunction with the 15th general election at Sungai Pusu SMK Hall at 8.30am accompanied by hundreds of supporters. Hafiz Sohaimi/theSunCandidate P098 Gombak, Datuk Amirudin Shari (PH) and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali hugs at the Candidate Nomination Center in conjunction with the 15th general election at Sungai Pusu SMK Hall at 8.30am accompanied by hundreds of supporters. Hafiz Sohaimi/theSun

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has described his clash with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was like any other contest between candidates in a general election.

The Selangor MB added he has no intention of turning his clash with Azmin for the Gombak seat into a personal fight.

“The only thing is we (with Azmin) are close personally, but there are also others in the contest.

“This is not a personal fight (between us). I don’t want to make this a personal matter,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He also pointed out that the only reason Gombak is the focus is because it is Azmin versus Amirudin – a fight between a former and current menteri besar, a clash between mentor and protege.

“When he (Azmin) was menteri besar, I supported and campaigned for him.

“But, then he decided to leave (in the Sheraton Move), so I have no other choice but to fight (contest in Gombak) as a matter of principle and policies,” he added.

Gombak will see a five-cornered fight in the November 19 general election.