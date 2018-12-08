Amirudin denies Selangor exco reshuffle

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix) today denied that there will be a reshuffle of the state executive council line-up.

He said that instead, another member would be added to complete the state exco line-up.

“There’s no reshuffle, just adding another member to complete the 10 exco quota to improve the effectiveness of the state government’s administration.

“The additional exco member is needed to fill the vacant Islamic Religious Affairs, Education, Human Capital Development, Science, Technology and Innovation committee chairman’s post after the death of Prof Dr Shaharuddin (Badaruddin),“ he told reporters at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s monthly gathering here.

He was responding to reports by a newspaper yesterday claiming that the Selangor exco would be reshuffled.

Amirudin also said he had yet to decide on the date to announce the candidate to replace Shahruddin, who died of colon cancer on Aug 2.

Earlier, at the event, Amirudin presented aid amounting to RM20,000 from the state government to the families of the six firemen who drowned when trying to save a teenager in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong in October.

Commenting on the relocation of the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya nearby, Amirudin said they were still trying to get the views of other parties, including the temple’s management, before finding a solution.

“Whatever happens, the solution will not go against the rule of law, if it involves a court decision ... we will defend the rule of law because it is important to us, otherwise everyone will do whatever they want,“ he said.

The relocation issue triggered riots which resulted in several vehicles and a building damaged and a fireman seriously hurt after being attacked by a mob. — Bernama