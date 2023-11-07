Amirudin expresses wish to continue helming Selangor govt

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has expressed his wish to continue helming the state government if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition wins at the polls next month.

The Selangor PH chairman said his wish stems from wanting to implement the state’s various development plans for the sustainability of its economy and the well-being of its people.

“Although the plans involve teamwork, I believe I have a duty to complete and discharge the plans promised to the people, especially under the First Selangor Plan (RS-1).

“This wish is in line with my commitment to defend the Sungai Tua state seat in the upcoming elections, of which I am the incumbent now,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama.

The Gombak Member of Parliament also refuted rumours of plans afoot to change his role from that of Menteri Besar to a federal minister after the state elections.

“There is a lot of talk out there...some saying I will be transferred to federal, from Menteri Besar to Cabinet minister, but Selangor PH is keen to retain me as Menteri Besar.

“So far, there has been no plan to change my role in the discussions with PH chairman and Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said, adding that, however, being a party member, he would abide by any decisions of the party leadership.

Amiruddin has been the state assemblyman for Sungai Dua (previously known as the Batu Caves state constituency) since the 12th General Elections in 2018.

He was sworn in as Menteri Besar before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on June 19, 2018 after Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali relinquished the post to become the Minister of Economic Affairs.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also criticised Perikatan Nasional (PN), saying they did not have the courage to name a Menteri Besar candidate despite some of their leaders, including Mohamed Azmin, who is the Bukit Antarabangsa incumbent, aggressively portraying themselves as champions of the Selangor people.

He said this showed that PN has no confidence in the former Menteri Besar, even though its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously announced that Bersatu would take up the post if the coalition, which includes PAS and Gerakan, wins at the state polls.

“People are still guessing about who will be their Menteri Besar candidate.

“I know that PAS is also eyeing the position and their grassroots believe a PAS candidate would be better qualified,” he said.

Amirudin appealed to the people to make a wise decision and vote for PH-BN in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuity of the administration that has made Selangor the most economically and socially successful state, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn.

The Election Commission had announced that Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama