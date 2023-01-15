Amirudin: Focus on leaders’ empowerment before state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The role of local leaders in conveying information and enlightenment regarding the Unity Government is seen as one of the important factors that needs to be focused on in the upcoming state election, said PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said the focus on development efforts and the ability of local leaders are important to answer the people’s issues, thus highlighting the issues faced at the grassroots level.

“It is certain that for the (state election) campaign this time, we will increase our reach in the form of a digital campaign. Even though we had this (digital campaign) before, but based on experience we need to have a balance between digital and also what happens at the grassroots,“ he told reporters after attending the high-tea programme with the Hulu Kelang Tiong Hua community today.

“Looking at several localities that I won in the last elections prove that not only the digital campaign (is important) but also the existence of local leaders who function well and efficiently, will help a lot,“ he said.

Amirudin, who is Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman, said that the effort will also be able to have a comprehensive impact on the party throughout the campaigning period until voting day. - Bernama