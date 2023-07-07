Amirudin: MCA, MIC to be included in future Selangor administration

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) has given his assurance that MCA and MIC will be included in the future administration of the state if political parties in the Unity Government win the upcoming election.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the involvement of parties that represent the Unity Government was crucial in ensuring political stability in the state.

Therefore, he hoped for MCA and MIC’s involvement in the election campaign even though both parties have decided to sit out of the six state elections next month.

“They should also be included in the campaign and the future administration of the state. This is because we want to maintain the concept of the Unity Government, which I regarded as the solution to the political uncertainty created in 2020.

“I want more people to be involved (because) more heads are better than one,” he told a press conference after the Selangor School Assistance Programme 2023 handover ceremony here today.

On Wednesday, MCA and MIC announced that they would stay out of the coming six state polls to focus on preparations for the 16th general election.

The Election Commission had announced that Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama