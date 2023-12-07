Amirudin: PH to use ‘Kita Selangor’ slogan in campaign

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will use the slogan ‘Kita Selangor’ for its campaign in the upcoming state election.

State PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said the slogan ‘Kita Selangor’, which is widely used in programmes and initiatives implemented by the state government since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, carries an important and distinctive message for the Selangor people.

He said new words would be added to the slogan, which carries the aspirations of a united Selangor people, to adapt it to the election situation.

“For this state election, PH will maintain the ‘Kita Selangor’ tagline which I introduced and has become an aspiration for the government and the people in the fight against COVID-19, as well as in overcoming several other challenges such as during economic turmoil and flood disasters.

“For PH, ‘Kita Selangor’ is a reflection of its experience and track record, which are a reality and accepted by the people,“ he said in an interview with Bernama.

The slogan ‘Kita Selangor’, introduced to inspire the people in the fight against Covid-19 and the economic slowdown in 2021, was used in official letters and during programmes organised by the state government.

Since then, the slogan has continued to be used in various government events, programmes and initiatives such as the state-level National Day celebrations, on aid packages and economic stimulus,as well as on the back of the jersey of the Selangor football team to show support for the Red Giants team.

Among the examples of programmes and initiatives that use the ‘Kita Selangor’ slogan are ‘Kita Selangor Teguh Bersama” which was used in conjunction with the National Day celebration, “Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0” for economic-related activities and “Jelajah Kita Selangor” a tour pogramme to meet the community.

Commenting on the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) use of the slogan “Selangor Baru” (New Selangor) ‘in the coming state elections, Amirudin, who has been helming the Selangor government since June 2018, said the tagline was nothing more than political propaganda and no details or clarification on it had been made by PN.

“The ‘New Selangor’ slogan by the opposition is nothing more than political propaganda,“ he said.

Last May, the Selangor PN, comprising PAS-Bersatu-Gerakan, offered to give the Selangor people a New Selangor if given the mandate in the coming state election.

The Election Commission (SPR) has announced that polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while the nomination is on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

There are 56 state seats in Selangor and prior to the dissolution of the State Assembly last June 23, PH has 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two), while PAS, Pejuang and Warisan have one seat each, alongside one independent representative.

The seat in Batang Kali was declared vacant after the elected representative failed to attend the assembly sitting for over six months. - Bernama