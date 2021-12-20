Amirudin pledges more boats to help flood evacuation

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has pledged that more boats will be sent to evacuate flood victims stranded in Bukit Kemuning and Seri Muda last night.

“The rescue process will carry on tonight to evacuate all stranded victims. I have been informed of the critical situation in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 in Shah Alam. All suitable assets like boats have been ordered to assist in the evacuation of flood victims.

“I understand that the the number of armed forces personnel have also been increased to assist our efforts,” he tweeted tonight.

According to Amirudin, he was at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Muda for four hours earlier on to help with the evacuation of stranded flood victims, among which was a family with a newborn and senior citizens.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama around the area revealed that telecommunications connectivity had been cut off and it was shrouded in darkness due to the lack of electricity following the floods. - Bernama