Amirudin: Portfolios of 10 Selangor Exco to be announced on Wednesday

KLANG: The portfolios of 10 members of the Selangor State Executive Council (Exco) will be announced on Wednesday after the first Exco meeting.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said all 10 Exco members taking their oath of office this evening are from the coalition parties of the Unity Government.

“I will announce the porfolios of all Exco members at about 12 to 12.30 pm after the first Exco meeting on Wednesday,” he told reporters at Istana Alam Shah, here today.

According to him, the coalition of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) has succeeded in passing the first test during the state election despite failing to obtain two-thirds majority.

“But we have 12 more seats compared to the opposition and this is a good start and we can strengthen further (PH-BN cooperation) in future,” he said.

The PH-BN coalition won 34 of the 56 seats in the state election on Aug 12. The remaining 22 seats were controlled by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

On the appointment of the Menteri Besar, he said after the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah returned home last Tuesday from treatment abroad, the Menteri Besar candidate letter from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was presented to the Sultan the next day.

“There were three names including mine, and on Thursday, the Sultan confirmed that I have been given the position of Menteri Besar, followed by discussion on the list of Exco who will be swearing in today,” he said.

Earlier, the Selangor PH chairman was officially appointed Menteri Besar for the second term today.

Amirudin took his oath of office before Sultan Sharafuddin at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah, here at about 11.23 am.