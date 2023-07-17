Amirudin: SAILH offers 5,000 jobs by 2028

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam International Logistics Hub (SAILH), a development project in Section 16 here with an estimated investment value of around RM2 billion, is expected to create 5,000 new job opportunities by 2028, according to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the logistics hub, fully owned by Global Vision Logistics Sdn Bhd (GVL), would be built on a 28.73-hectare site with the first phase expected to be completed by 2025.

“I look at the development of this hub as a way to create more job opportunities for the people of Selangor and for the first phase, 3,000 job opportunities will be offered,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of SAILH today.

The first phase of SAILH will include a four-storey warehouse complex, a four-storey car park facility and a single-storey office building along with additional structures for testing and certification purposes.

Bernama previously reported that IJM Construction Sdn Bhd had won a contract worth RM653.6 million from GVL to develop the first phase of SAILH, which is the country’s first certified green logistics hub and one of the largest in the Asean.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the services sector in the state is becoming more attractive and is expected to continue growing over the next four or five years.

“The services sector contributes 60 per cent to Selangor’s economic development and its growth has increased by 13 per cent, in line with global trends.

“Selangor is also moving towards and almost on par with Singapore in terms of the transition from manufacturing to services,” he said.

On media reports regarding stalled Rumah Selangorku housing project in Morib, he said the project has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) for intervention.

He said the issue of stalled housing projects is one that needed to be resolved between the State and Federal Governments.

“It is being examined by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) and we are taking several aggressive actions.

“We don’t have many projects like this and Morib (housing project) is one of the major ones. So, I will request KPKT to prioritise the resolution of this project,” he added. -Bernama