Amirudin: Selangor considers creating care economy sector framework

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is considering creating a framework and regulations related to the economic sector of caregiving, involving children as well as the elderly in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said that the framework would prevent women’s careers from stalling due to family responsibilities.

As such, he said the framework will also be a catalyst for women to continue their careers without having to worry about caring for their children or parents.

“We should have a framework because this is not a new thing. For example, today parents send their children to childcare centres.

“When there is a situation where there is no (safety and financial) support, women have to quit and their careers will be stalled because they have to care for their children and parents or need to pay a high cost to send them to formal care centres,” he said at the Selangor State Care Economy Symposium 2023 here today.

Amirudin said the symposium is the best platform to see the economic value and cycle related to the sector following the reducing birth rate in Selangor.

“The birth rate in the state is reducing, with an average of 1.9 in 2018 following concerns (among couples) towards the high cost of care. At the same time, the life expectancy of residents in Selangor is high, two and a half years longer than the national life expectancy,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said that as the most developed state, Selangor should take a step forward to recognise the care sector as an essential segment in the state’s development, in addition to being able to contribute to the state’s economic progress.

“To realise this goal, existing basic policies, initiatives and programmes need to be refined, improved and drafted strategically so that the aspects of economics and care can be integrated by taking into account the various target groups.

“The involvement of stakeholders as well as experts is extremely critical in helping the state government formulate a holistic and sustainable Care Economy Action Framework,” he said.

He added that the symposium was organised as a platform for stakeholders to form views related to the care economy, discuss issues surrounding it and give ideas, suggestions, directions and strategies. -Bernama