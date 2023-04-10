Amirudin: Selangor not keen to explore REE

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is not keen on tapping rare-earth elements (REE) as a new source of revenue despite being informed of the presence of the minerals in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said although the federal government has allowed state governments to carry out preliminary exploration for REE, the Selangor government is consistent with its decision, made since 201, to not engage in such activity.

Amirudin told reporters this at a media conference held after the state executive council meeting today.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was today reported as saying that the decision to allow state governments to carry out preliminary exploration for REE based on the standard operating procedures (SOP) and existing guidelines was reached at the first meeting of the Mineral Industry Development Coordination Committee yesterday. - Bernama