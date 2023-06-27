Amirudin: Selangor records 25.5 pct to Malaysia’s GDP in 2022

SHAH ALAM: Selangor contributed a record 25.5 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the contribution of more than a quarter of the country’s economy is an increase of 0.7 per cent compared to the contribution to the country’s GDP in 2021.

Amirudin said the success underlined Selangor’s highest growth and contribution to the country’s GDP since Pakatan Harapan was given the mandate to govern the state in 2008.

“According to a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Selangor’s economic growth exceeded the national level growth rate by 3.2 per cent, which is 11.9 per cent compared to the 8.7 per cent national rate growth.

“Selangor is one of the four states whose economic growth exceeded the national level, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Pahang,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said Selangor’s manufacturing sector contributed one-third of the entire manufacturing industry in the country with an increase of 9.0 per cent in 2022, while the construction sector exceeded one-third of the activity in the whole country which was equivalent to 34.1 per cent.

“Selangor’s services sector continues to be vibrant and recorded the highest growth compared to any state, which is 13.6 per cent in 2022,” he said.

Amirudin noted that the success resulted from the togetherness, perseverance, and planning of his team, the state executive council, and civil servants who are committed to positioning Selangor as Malaysia’s economic growth engine.

“This kind of success also shows and proves the confidence of the investor community from inside and outside the country towards the Selangor administration which continues to be committed to steering transparently and fairly while facilitating business affairs,” he said.-Bernama