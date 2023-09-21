Amirudin: Spirit of ‘reformasi’ towards goodness will continue to prosper

PETALING JAYA: Selangor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has slammed certain parties for stating that the party’s struggle for “reformasi” over the past 25 years had fizzled out.

Instead, Amirudin, who is also the Selangor Menteri Besar, said the turning points and ‘reformasi’ brought by PKR are still being implemented even though several “questionable developments” have occurred during the Unity Government’s administration.

“Frankly, these people are afraid and worried about ‘reformasi’ and don’t want it to continue,” he said at the 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary of the Reformasi Movement and opening of the Selangor PKR premier annual general assembly of the Wanita and Angkatan Muda Keadilan wings here tonight.

Amirudin said the spirit of ‘reformasi’ towards goodness will continue to burn brightly in the hearts of Malaysians and will not fizzle out, just like what is happening throughout the world.

He said this group wanted the ‘reformasi’ movement to fizzle out as they know that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has brought about changes for the country.

“As such, the changes are not only marked by victory in the election or the success of forming a two-thirds majority government but determined by the tenacious spirit of the people who believe that change must continue to be done (for the good).

“Let’s come together, in celebrating the 25th year of ‘reformasi’, to build confidence so that we can continue to fight and work to ensure that this ‘reformasi’ ideology continues to live, not just for 10 years but for the next 100 years to come,“ he said. - Bernama