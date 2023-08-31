Amirudin sues Sanusi, over alleged Sungai Klang project scandal

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has filed a lawsuit against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over his allegation on Sungai Klang cleaning project.

Amirudin, 43, as the plaintiff filed the suit through Tetuan Haijan Omar at the Shah Alam High Court here yesterday by naming Muhammad Sanusi, 49, as the defendant.

On Aug 9, Amirudin filed a notice of claim against Muhammad Sanusi and demanded that he apologises within 48 hours for his defamatory statement in a speech in Jitra earlier this month.

The notice of claim stated that Muhammad Sanusi has slandered the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman and that Berjaya Group founder, Tan Sri Vincent Tan wanted to implement a RM10 billion project on Sungai Klang and that the businessman will receive 600 acres of land for free.

Therefore, the plaintiff in the lawsuit is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as an injunctive order to prevent Muhammad Sanusi from repeating the allegations.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Haijan Omar, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the filing of the suit and informed that the court has fixed October 3 for case management.-Bernama