Amirudin: Supply of local rice sufficient, Selangor residents need not panic

SHAH ALAM: The stock of local white rice (BPT) in Selangor is sufficient based on the state’s monthly requirement which is 45,500 tonnes a month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said at the same time, the supply of BPT will also start to stabilise from next month with the production of rice as harvesting in Selangor begins.

“Yesterday, the State Executive Council Meeting (MMKN) has called the Selangor Padi and Rice Regulatory Division on rice supply and they reported having sufficient rice and the people need not make panic purchases,” he said at a media conference after officiating the Ehsan Rahmah Sales Appreciation and launch of the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) new logo here today.

He said the rice output capacity in Selangor is 138,903.13 tonnes annually from 18,061.53 hectares of padi cultivation land by 6,871 padi farmers.

“This is equivalent to an output of 4.19 tonnes for each hectare. But last year we managed to produce 75,000 tonnes from Sekinchan alone due to padi diseases and uncertain weather,” he said.

Meantime, Amirudin said that from today residents in the state can buy a bag of five kilogrammes (kg) local rice for RM13 at seven locations, namely the Wisma PKPS outlet, Section 14, and the Ehsan PKPS outlet, Section 9, in Shah Alam ; Ehsan PKPS outlet, Meru; Ehsan Kiosk, Selangor Fruit Valley, Bestari Jaya and three Ehsan PKPS mobile sales trucks making their rounds in Selangor.

“Selangor residents can contact the Selangor Padi and Rice Regulatory Division at 03-32898419 or 017-2230771 via through WhatsApp application, and we will take action within 24 hours to overcome the complaint on BPT supply,“ he said. -Bernama